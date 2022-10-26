Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Downingtown

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of Moss and Gutshall is asked to call Downingtown Police Department at 610-633-8810.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say 6-year-old Zoe Moss was last seen around 6:10 p.m. in the area of East Ward Elementary School on the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

The girl is believed to be in the company of 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall, according to investigators.

Police have not said if Gutshall is related to Moss.

It is unknown what clothing the girl was last seen wearing.

Police are searching for a Gray 1026 Volkswagen Jetta with Pennsylvania tags: KXR3699.

