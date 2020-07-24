Arts & Entertainment

Disney World, Downtown Disney tighten mask requirements as more businesses reopen

If you're planning to visit Walt Dinsey World or Downtown Disney, mask requirements are getting slightly more strict.

Both the Florida theme park and California shopping district reopened earlier this month but visitors can no longer wear neck gaiters and bandanas. Masks must fit comfortably but snugly against the side of the face and should be closed with earloops or ties.

The revised policy appears to close a loophole that allowed people to walk around mask-less while drinking or eating.

Now, guests will be encouraged to sit or remain stationary for meals and snacks.

EMBED More News Videos

Downtown Disney reopened to the public Thursday with new health protocols, but the full reopening of Disneyland is still pending state approval for theme parks.



Mandatory face masks, temperature checks and physical distancing protocols will remain in place.

Meanwhile, three more businesses in Downtown Disney reopened their doors this week, including California Sole, Tortilla Joe's and Ballast Point Brewing Company. All four of Disney World's theme parks are open.

EMBED More News Videos

What Magic Kingdom looked like on the first day of Disney World's reopening.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniafloridaface maskdisneycoronavirusdisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tony Luke's founder, son indicted on tax fraud charges
2 injured, suspect in custody after Mt. Laurel office shooting
NJ offers all-remote learning option: What you need to know
Philly Sports Super Fan "Monty G" goes home after battling COVID-19
Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Cases may be linked to party, teens not cooperating: Officials
Show More
Pennsylvania adds Missouri, Wyoming to travel advisory list
It's Finally Opening Day for the Phillies!
Final decision delayed for reopening Philly schools
Phillies plan fun, freebies for Opening Day 2020
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
More TOP STORIES News