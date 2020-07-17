Dozen shots fired at car, woman critically injured in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman sitting in a parked car came under attack in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 11:58 p.m. Thursday at 19th and Courtland streets.

Police said someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired at least a dozen shots into the victim's car.

The 20-year-old woman was hit several times but was able to run home.

She was then taken by medics to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman who was in the driver's seat was not injured.

Police are looking for the shooter.
