Items aboard the Titanic up for sale this weekend at auction in England

Dozens of items that were aboard the Titanic are going up for sale this weekend at an auction in Southwest England.

ENGLAND (WPVI) -- Dozens of items that were aboard the Titanic are going up for sale this weekend and they are expected to be very expensive.

Intrigue around the storied ship has only grown in the 112 years since she sank on her Maiden Voyage back in 1912, claiming 1,500 lives.

Collectors have long sought to snatch up anything they can get their hands on from the famous ship.

This weekend, in Southwest England, more than 250 items will hit the auction block including a picture of the iceberg taken by a member of the recovery team in the wake of the disaster.

There's also a violin case of the bandleader, Wallace Hartley, who famously continued to play as the vessel sank, to keep the passengers calm.

It's expected to go for about $150,000.

The violin that was used sold for $1.3 million back in 2013.

The auction house has been doing an auction event every two years since the 1990's and each item has quite a story to tell.