Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents are trying to get answers after dozens of vehicles were damaged by a tire-slashing vandal in West Philadelphia.

Police estimated at least 70 cars were hit along Media Street between 51st and 61st.



"We woke up to someone calling us, I mean banging on the door, and telling us that somebody slashed the tires on the block," one resident said.

Police think the vandalism happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Some neighbors say they heard something suspicious overnight.

Others had no idea until they woke up in the morning.

Some people had multiple cars damaged.

None of them cheap to fix. Rafael Domenech estimated the damage to his vehicle cost around $400.

Philadelphia police are asking anyone who may have seen something to call them.
