Doctor Amy Cohen accused of making anti-Semitic threat, setting fire to a home in Montgomery County

Dr. Amy Cohen, a 35-year-old resident of Forrest Avenue in Narberth, is facing a host of charges including attempted murder, arson, and ethnic intimidation.

Amy Cohen

Lower Merion Township police say the investigation began on Nov. 24 when threatening flyers were found at a woman's home in the Merion section of the township.

Investigators say that the flyer had anti-Semitic language and made specific threats against the victim's granddaughters.

One of those granddaughters was in a relationship with Cohen's ex-boyfriend, police say.

Flyers were also found at the home of other family members, according to police.

On Nov. 30, police responded to the same home after a security camera, installed after the flyer was found, caught a woman setting the front door on fire around 1:30 a.m. - while the victim was asleep inside.

The suspect tried to accelerate the fire by spraying with it a flammable liquid, police say, but the flames ultimately burned out without extending beyond the front porch.

The investigation led investigators to Cohen, police say, and she was arrested the next day.

Cohen was arraigned on Saturday and is being held on $5 million cash bail.