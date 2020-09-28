Health & Fitness

Dr. Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK -- With the U.S. averaging 40,000 new cases per day, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is "not in a good place" right now.

"It's something you don't want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold," Fauci said, warning that the numbers are particularly worrying to him as the colder months set in and people begin to move to more inside activities.

In August, Fauci said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to have some control over the coronavirus.

Fauci is warning that we may see an increase in deaths as states show an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, Florida's beaches, bars and restaurants were packed, just days after the governor eased coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunshine State is now in phase 3, allowing bars and nightclubs to reopen. The three-page executive order also lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants, and suspended any enforcement on fines tied to face masks.

Fauci said the reopening in Florida is concerning and that they have to be very careful.

He said they are "asking for trouble," if these large congregations are done without masks.

He reiterated to continue to follow the common health protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be late 2021 before life is 'back to normal'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesgmacoronavirusanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News