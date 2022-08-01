WATCH LIVE

LIVE Facebook CHAT: Keeping up with Your Health/Maintaining Healthy Lifestyle

37 minutes ago

Primary care clinicians are the glue to health and wellness. Dr. Dennis Guest will take questions about the importance of keeping up with your health, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and why it is important to stay current with your appointments and vaccines.

Dr. Dennis Guest is a board certified family medicine physician experienced in providing care for children, adolescents and adults. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

