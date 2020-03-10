Rowan University physician Dr. Jennifer Caudle answers your coronavirus questions

Action News invited Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family medicine physician at Rowan University, to join us and answer a few of the big ones.
On Monday, Health reporter registered nurse Ali Gorman hosted a live Facebook chat with ABC News medical editor Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, also taking your questions regarding the coronavirus.
The City of Philadelphia announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday, while the state of New Jersey announced its first death related to COVID-19. Nearly a dozen people in Pennsylvania also have presumptive positive cases, with eight of them being in Montgomery County.
Schools across the Delaware Valley are also closing amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.