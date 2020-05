Rowan University physician Dr. Jennifer Caudle answers your coronavirus questions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With more confirmed cases of coronavirus, come more questions and concerns from the public.Action News invited Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family medicine physician at Rowan University, to join us and answer a few of the big ones.On Monday, Health reporter registered nurse Ali Gorman hosted a live Facebook chat with ABC News medical editor Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, also taking your questions regarding the coronavirus.The City of Philadelphia announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday , while the state of New Jersey announced its first death related to COVID-19. Nearly a dozen people in Pennsylvania also have presumptive positive cases, with eight of them being in Montgomery County.Schools across the Delaware Valley are also closing amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.