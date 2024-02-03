A doctor's 55-year crusade against cancer

Hope and Healing: Cancer patients travel thousands of miles to get care from Dr. Philip Salem. He has been on the forefront of cancer research and treatment for decades.

Hope and Healing: Cancer patients travel thousands of miles to get care from Dr. Philip Salem. He has been on the forefront of cancer research and treatment for decades. Pioneering cancer treatment from Dr. Philip Salem draws patients globally to Houston.

Hope and Healing: Cancer patients travel thousands of miles to get care from Dr. Philip Salem. He has been on the forefront of cancer research and treatment for decades. Pioneering cancer treatment from Dr. Philip Salem draws patients globally to Houston.

Hope and Healing: Cancer patients travel thousands of miles to get care from Dr. Philip Salem. He has been on the forefront of cancer research and treatment for decades. Pioneering cancer treatment from Dr. Philip Salem draws patients globally to Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the Med Center, a beacon of hope shines for cancer patients from every corner of the globe.

Dr. Philip Salem's approach to cancer treatment is offering a renewed hope to patients facing the toughest battles of their lives.

"I have been in cancer medicine for 55 years. I have never seen before what I'm seeing now as a result of the ICTriplex," Dr. Salem said.

The legendary oncologist developed ICTriplex, a breakthrough treatment. It's a combination of personalized Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy and Targeted therapy.

One cancer patient compared the treatment to a miracle, "I had a lot of pain in the beginning when I came here and in the first month it was already gone," Petra said.

According to Dr. Salem, 50% of patients receiving ICtriplex achieved complete remission.

"Zero percent against 50 percent, that's an easy choice," Cancer patient Marco Preaagman said.

Dr. Salem is the President of Salem Oncology Center. He is also Director Emeritus of Cancer Research at St. Lukes Episcopal Hospital.