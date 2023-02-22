Leader of White House's effort to combat drugs visits southern New Jersey

A White House official paid a visit to South Jersey on Wednesday to talk about the fight against the opioid epidemic.

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A White House official paid a visit to South Jersey on Wednesday to talk about the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, who is the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, met with local leaders in Collingswood.

They discussed what policies are working and what needs to be done with the help of the federal government.

They also went over the need to expand access to drug treatment, affordable housing and Narcan.

"In what ways do we help people? Not only immediately save lives, and get them the treatment, but also other services oftentimes people need - and help them not only survive, but also thrive," Gupta said.

Gupta also says fighting the opioid crisis is one of President Biden's highest priorities.