Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington on the state of Philadelphia Public Schools

Dr. Tony Watlington discussed the ruling that state funding is deemed unconstitutional and the state of the School District one year into his tenure.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week's in-studio Newsmaker was Dr. Tony Watlington, Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District.

He spoke with host Matt O'Donnell about the PA Commonwealth ruling that state funding is deemed unconstitutional, plus the state of the Philadelphia School District just a few months into the job.

Then former U.S. Congressman Bob Brady joins Matt and the panelists to continue to discuss public school funding, then they pivot to the upcoming Mayor's Race, Democrats winning the special elections in Harrisburg.

Some other topics discussed:

Will current PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi remain or will Rep. Joanna McClinton make history as the 1st person of color since the 1970s to lead?

A conversation on Senator John Fetterman's health after a brief hospitalization

Then the Inside Story set turns into an E-A-G-L-E-S tailgate .. with Tastykakes, Utz potato chips and soft pretzels being passed around like final score predictions!

Go Birds!

This week's panel is comprised of Bob Brady, George Burrell, Brian Tierney and G. Terry Madonna.