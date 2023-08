Dr. Vivian Cheung is a rare disease researcher who lives with a rare disease. Now, the pediatric neurologist is advocating for herself and for the disabled community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Vivian Cheung is a rare disease researcher who lives with a rare genetic mutation, which impacts her vision and balance.

The diagnosis came in between 2013 and 2016.

Now, Cheung is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan, and she's advocating for herself and others.