Philadelphian Sapphira Cristál is breaking barriers for the LGBTQ+ people of color

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is taking center stage for the first time in 16 seasons of Rupaul's Drag Race.

Kensington resident, Sapphira Cristál, is wowing audiences around the world and breaking barriers for queer communities of color.

"It feels like there's a lot of weight on my shoulders," said Cristál. "I'm representing a great, vast community."

With each challenge, Cristál brings a unique bit of Philadelphia on the stage.

Action News Anchor Christie Ileto has more on the crown jewel of Philly in the video above.