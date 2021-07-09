Video: Rapper Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium

Arts & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Drake might have taken the cake for the best date night ever after hosting a private dinner date right on the field at Dodger Stadium.

On Thursday night, our sister station KABC's helicopter spotted the Grammy Award-winning artist with his date along the third-base line in front of the dugout with an assortment of food surrounded by what appears to be multiple vases filled with flowers. Adding to the extravagance was an apparent waiter at a separate table just feet from the pair.

Drake, 34, had a custom Dodgers jerseys with the words "the boy" while his date, Johanna Leia, was wearing one with her name on the back.



The rapper appears to have an affinity for lavish gatherings at sports venues. In May, the "Desires" rapper reportedly celebrated winning the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards by renting out Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, with a capacity of 70,000, for a dinner on the 50-yard line.

The Dodgers told KABC in a statement that Drake "made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality."
