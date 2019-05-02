Dramatic video shows crash involving mayor, LAPD motor officer

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News on Wednesday obtained dramatic new video of a violent crash near USC involving the mayor of Inglewood and a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer.

LOS ANGELES -- Dramatic video shows a violent crash near the University of Southern California involving the mayor of Inglewood and a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer.

Mayor James Butts' SUV is seen colliding with an oncoming car, sending the SUV into the motor officer, who is thrown into a fountain.

The crash happened near an entrance to the university around 9 a.m. Tuesday near Exposition Boulevard and Pardee Way.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Butts was at a red light waiting to make a left turn when he proceeded into the intersection. A car coming the other direction had the green when the two vehicles collided.
EMBED More News Videos

One of the vehicles that was involved in a collision that injured a Los Angeles police motorcycle officer at USC was driven by the mayor of Inglewood, a law enforcement source says.



The longtime LAPD motor officer, who was near his bike with his helmet on, suffered substantial injuries in the collision. He's now recovering from broken bones.

Law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas said without a helmet, the officer could have died.

"Motor officers' helmets have improved so much now. They are really ballistically designed to absorb impact like that because you may suffer broken bones, but the most serious part of any person's body is the head and the brain," Thomas said.

Video shot by KABC-TV appears to show Butts at the scene with police officers and another unidentified man. It's unclear if anyone else was inside the SUV.

"He knows to obey traffic, and he knows to obey the laws. In this case, if witnesses and video bears out, he is probably going to be party at fault," Thomas added.

Butts released a statement late Wednesday, sending his best wishes to the officer.

The statement read: "I am thankful the occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured. I am thankful that the Motorcycle Officer is expected to make a full recovery. He has been on my mind and heart since the accident. I was a Motorcycle officer with Inglewood Police and was hit twice by cars myself. It is a dangerous job. I was so grateful to see that he was alert and communicative at the scene. I pray for his speedy recovery."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentmotorcycle accidentu.s. & worldaccidentcaught on camerausccrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 2 off-duty Philly police officers arrested in Florida
Protesters disrupt 'Hawk-A-Palooza' at SJU
Police: Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot
Philly police ID suspect wanted in shooting of teen outside store
Dietz & Watson opening clothing store in Philly
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Delco teen thanks first responders who saved his life
Show More
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
AccuWeather: Very Warm, Late T'Storms Today
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in Vegas
Former volunteer firefighter dies in Berks County fire
Woman accused of firing BB gun at kids
More TOP STORIES News