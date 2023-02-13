New furniture tip-over law aims to prevent child deaths

A new law could help prevent furniture tip-overs and save kids' lives.

Hundreds of young children have died and thousands more have been injured from falling furniture or televisions.

Action News has been covering the issue for many years.

But a new law could provide better protection and serve as a reminder for parents about an important safety step they can't forget to keep kids safe.

"Zoey started opening up the drawers. When she had opened two of those little drawers on the top, the dresser came down right on her foot," said her father Daniel Brong.

The dresser crushed two of Zoey's toes, nearly severing them. Doctors were able to reattach the two-year-old's toes and she is now on her way to a full recovery.

But what happened to Zoey is a reminder of a major hazard.

Hundreds of children have died from furniture tip-overs in the last decade. Most of the victims are under the age of six.

The grim statistics could change thanks to a new law called the STURDY Act. STURDY stands for "Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth".

It requires all dressers and similar products made or sold in the U.S. to meet minimum safety standards regarding sturdiness and strength testing.

Consumer groups and families pressed hard to get the law passed.

"Fifteen years since I lost my son Charlie to a tip-over and this problem has gone on way too long, and I think we've really established a law here that's going to protect children for many, many, years going forward," said Brett Horn.

But an important reminder: Even with the new protections, it is still strongly recommended you properly anchor all furniture to the walls, no matter the height, weight, and manufacturing date of the product.

"To say that I'm thankful that it tipped over, I'm not, but I learned a lot from it. I've secured four other dressers in our house to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Brong.