4 women honored for Drexel Hill helicopter crash rescue efforts

Moments after a medical helicopter crashed in Drexel Hill, Pa. earlier this week, a crew member managed to make a call to 911.

The medic told investigators he and the nurse were out of their seats attending to the infant when they heard a loud "bang," according to an NTSB preliminary report.

Hero pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four women who rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash earlier this year in Delaware County were honored for their heroic rescue efforts.Back on January 11, Daniel Moore was piloting the medical helicopter when he was forced to crash land the aircraft in Drexel Hill.Moore was seriously injured. A nurse, medic, and a 2-month-old patient on the helicopter were not hurt.Despite aviation fuel spewing from the downed chopper and the risk of an explosion, Lyft driver Kathryn Donofrio, her passenger Emma Gray, resident Tina Hamilton and Collingdale EMT Jewel Singles all rushed toward the crash scene to help get everyone out safely.On Thursday, all four women were recognized for their quick actions that saved lives."Thank you all. We are eternally grateful. I for one will never forget and neither will the people of this community," said State Representative Mike Zabel."They didn't wake up that morning and say, 'Oh, I'm gonna be a shero.' But you are exactly that, you're sheroes," added State Representative Gina Curry.Moore miraculously landed the chopper in front of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church without striking the building or electrical wires overhead.Resident Tina Hamilton, who immediately called 911 and gave them a play-by-play of what was happening, still marvels at what many call the "Miracle on Burmont Street.""It was an experience beyond wonder, you'll never see it again. I saw the whole view of it and it was a miracle," said Hamilton.In February, the National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the crash.The medic in the helicopter told investigators he and the nurse were out of their seats attending to the infant when they heard a loud "bang."The helicopter then rolled multiple times in flight. He and the nurse were pinned to the ceiling of the aircraft and internal communication was lost, the report said.Somehow, they secured the baby and braced for impact."I had God as my co-pilot that day," said Moore as he was released from the hospital.A final NTSB report typically takes about a year to complete.