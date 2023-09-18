Woman threatened with gun while trying to drop off kids at school in Delco

Woman threatened with a gun while trying to drop off kids at school in Delco

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman with three kids in her car said she was threatened by a man with a gun during a road rage incident several blocks from a middle school.

On September 8, she told police a man approached her car with a handgun near the intersection of Turner Avenue and State Road around 8:30 a.m.

She said the man threatened to shoot her before driving away. The woman drove to Drexel Hill Middle School where she called police.

Monte Singleton, 33, was arrested on Friday and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges, including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

"I think that's crazy, I think that's really crazy," said Akey Moore, who lives nearby in Upper Darby.

Many people in the area were shocked by the road rage incident, but not surprised. They said traffic has gotten worse since school started and some drivers lose their cool.

"I've had incidents like that happen to my family over the years. It seems like things like that are more of a common story nowadays," said Mike Janney of Glen Olden.

6abc has reported on a number of road rage incidents this year, including a high-profile shooting near Independence Hall in August.

In the most recent case in Delaware County, the woman was not physically injured.

Singleton is also charged with having a firearm when he was prohibited from having one.