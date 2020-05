Pennsylvania Governor Wolf says he'll sign bill allowing cocktails to-go

EMBED >More News Videos Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he will sign a bill that would allow businesses to sell mixed spirit drinks to-go.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he will sign a bill that would allow businesses to sell mixed spirit drinks to-go."I do plan to sign it. I think it was passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly, so I will sign that," Wolf said on Tuesday.The bill would allow taverns and licensed restaurants (R and H liquor licenses) to sell to-go drinks with some limitations.Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327.State Rep. Perry Warren, who sponsored the bill, says the passage is great news for Pennsylvania restaurants suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic."The passage of this bill is great news for Pennsylvania's restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic," Warren said. "It enables our local restaurants selling food, beer and wine to add another product for curbside pickup and takeout during this crisis. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in both the House and the Senate for supporting this legislation."On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a similar bill, allowing residents to purchase mixed drinks to go."New Jersey's restaurant and hospitality industry, like so many other businesses, has suffered tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. "Allowing business owners with certain licenses and permits to sell beverages directly to consumers is a creative way to alleviate some of their financial uncertainty."The New Jersey bill would expire when the state of emergency has ended, the governor says.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus