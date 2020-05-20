Pennsylvania Governor Wolf says he'll sign bill allowing cocktails to-go

"I do plan to sign it. I think it was passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly, so I will sign that," Wolf said on Tuesday.
The bill would allow taverns and licensed restaurants (R and H liquor licenses) to sell to-go drinks with some limitations.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327.
State Rep. Perry Warren, who sponsored the bill, says the passage is great news for Pennsylvania restaurants suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The passage of this bill is great news for Pennsylvania's restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic," Warren said. "It enables our local restaurants selling food, beer and wine to add another product for curbside pickup and takeout during this crisis. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in both the House and the Senate for supporting this legislation."
On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a similar bill, allowing residents to purchase mixed drinks to go.
"New Jersey's restaurant and hospitality industry, like so many other businesses, has suffered tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. "Allowing business owners with certain licenses and permits to sell beverages directly to consumers is a creative way to alleviate some of their financial uncertainty."
The New Jersey bill would expire when the state of emergency has ended, the governor says.
