Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pennsylvania Senate

(Credit: Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bill that would allow some Pennsylvania businesses to sell to-go mixed spirit drinks has passed the State Senate on Wednesday.

The proposed bill would allow taverns and licensed restaurants (R and H liquor licenses) to sell to-go drinks with some limitations.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327.

"Today, the Pennsylvania Senate joined the House of Representatives in almost unanimously throwing a lifeline to help keep taverns and restaurants from sinking faster. HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day. This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive," said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf's desk for a signature.
State Rep. Perry Warren, who sponsored the bill, says the passage is great news for Pennsylvania restaurants suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The passage of this bill is great news for Pennsylvania's restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic," Warren said. "It enables our local restaurants selling food, beer and wine to add another product for curbside pickup and takeout during this crisis. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in both the House and the Senate for supporting this legislation."


