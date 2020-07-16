Man dead following drive-by shooting in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 40-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in the Logan section of Philadelphia early Thursday.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of 11th and Louden streets.

Police said officers responded to reports of gun shots when they found a man shot in the hip at that location. He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

Investigators said five shell casings were found at the scene. Police said a Black SUV was seen leaving the area.

Officers are checking area surveillance cameras for footage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinggun violencedrive by shootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New restrictions in Pa. as COVID-19 cases surge
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
Police chase leads to fatal crash in Delco: Reports
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special Jeopardy! episodes
WATCH: Cecily challenges Ducis to water skiing
AccuWeather: Nice Today, Soupy Friday, Sizzling This Weekend
Person shot at Northeast Philadelphia motel
Show More
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs
Philadelphia leaves open possibility of fans at Eagles games
'Magic School Bus' author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
UK council removes Black Lives Matter statue after 1 day
More TOP STORIES News