Man dead following drive-by shooting in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 40-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in the Logan section of Philadelphia early Thursday.It happened just after midnight at the intersection of 11th and Louden streets.Police said officers responded to reports of gun shots when they found a man shot in the hip at that location. He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.Investigators said five shell casings were found at the scene. Police said a Black SUV was seen leaving the area.Officers are checking area surveillance cameras for footage