Man struck in face in North Philly drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the face in North Philadelphia and police are trying to track down two vehicles that fled the scene.

Police said the 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of North 10th and Brown streets just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Nineteen shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said it appears there were two drive-by shooters.

"Both vehicles appear to be dark colored, mid-sized sedans. Both left the location after doing the drive-by shooting southbound on 10th Street," Philadelphia Police Captain Nicholas DeBlasis said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
