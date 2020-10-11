Folks flock to haunted drive-in movies for socially-distant Halloween fun

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cars pulled into the grounds of Snipes Farm in Morrisville, Bucks County, and were greeted by a gruesome welcome party and a giant screen, ready for a haunted drive-in movie."I was expecting something like a plain old picture, but this is like crazy," said Schmidt Hunter of Newtown, Pa.When the pandemic hit, the Bucks County audio and visual company Mid-Atlantic Event Group had to pivot quickly, to fewer corporate gigs and more outdoor movies.They say their Halloween-themed event took off right away."When we announced it, we had almost 6,000 shares on Facebook when it went up," said Kyle Kelly, President of Mid-Atlantic Event Group. "It was an immediate hit. I think it's something that's here to stay."Movie-goers got cozy with blankets, pillows, and chairs. Some brought spreads of chips and dip, drinks, and dessert.Families say they've been looking for some socially distant Halloween fun that isn't an indoor haunted house."It's kind of really different now because you can't really do that. So this is a really great idea," said Halloween enthusiast Lauren Covino of Newtown, Pa.Some families stayed in their cars while others sat in chairs outside their vehicles or in beds of pickup trucks."We're very picky and choosy as to what we are doing as a family just because of how crazy things have been," said Tara Power of Hamilton, N.J.When the sunset, the movie began with Saturday's selection being 'Ghostbusters.'An added twist to the drive-in experience was creepily dressed actors in masks, who startled movie-goers as the movie played."It's been fantastic," said actor Mike Marciano. "At the end of the night when people are leaving, they're all saying 'thank you, what a great time we had.'"Families say it's much-needed scary fun."Just to be able to get out in the community, and just be able to have a little bit of fun and try to have some sense of normalcy, this is it right here," said Adam Saalfelder of Westampton, N.J.The haunted drive-in will continue for the next few weeks. Mid-Atlantic Event Group is planning holiday-themed drive-in movies after Halloween.