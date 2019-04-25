Driver arrested after several cars smashed in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said an out-of-control driver slammed into several parked cars in the city's Rhawnhurst section Thursday.According to investigators the driver first hit an SUV on the 9100 block of Crispin Street, then hit a second car around the corner on Linden Avenue shortly after midnight.Officers said they caught up with the driver on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Rhawn Street and took him into custody.