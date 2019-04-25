Driver arrested after several cars smashed in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said an out-of-control driver slammed into several parked cars in the city's Rhawnhurst section Thursday.

According to investigators the driver first hit an SUV on the 9100 block of Crispin Street, then hit a second car around the corner on Linden Avenue shortly after midnight.

Officers said they caught up with the driver on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Rhawn Street and took him into custody.
Related topics:
philadelphia newsarrestphilly newscrash
