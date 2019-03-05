Driver charged in wrong-way crash on I-95

By TaRhonda Thomas
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was arrested after crashing into multiple cars after driving the wrong way down I-95 Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident began when police spotted a truck stopped in the middle of the lanes of the highway where people normally get dropped off at the airport.

Police honked just to get him to move. Instead, they say he took off.

Police said the driver jumped the median and went the wrong way down Northbound I-95.

A multi-vehicle accident on northbound I-95 is causing delays in Delaware County on Monday afternoon.


Collin Miller was driving his car when he saw the truck barreling towards him.

Miller said he tried to move to another lane. But the crash happened "just that fast."

Both vehicles were totalled but Miller said he is fine.

"I'm glad I'm all right," he said. "I would hate for it to be a baby in the car a young child, or an elderly or elderly person... I came out fine. I'm fine for that."

Police said the driver of the truck is 41-year-old Anthony Colabove of Wayne.

Colabove in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. He faces charges including DUI and possession of drugs.

Officials said they expect him to be arraigned sometime Tuesday.

