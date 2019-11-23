Driver escapes injury after 60 bullets fired in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car was left riddled with bullet holes in Philadelphia's Feltonville section and the shooter is still on the run.Police said the driver of a Ford Taurus somehow missed getting shot after more than 60 rounds were fired.That driver said his car was sprayed with bullets around 3:30 a.m. Saturday along West Wyoming Avenue.Officers pulled the car over shortly after the incident for speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard.They eventually saw all the bullet holes in the car and went back to collect evidence at the West Wyoming Avenue scene.Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooter.There have been no arrests.