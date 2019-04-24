Driver extricated from car after crashing into tree in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over a rescue effort Tuesday night as firefighters worked to free a man from his wrecked car.

It happened at Belmont and the Avenue of the Republic in the Parkside section of Philadelphia around 8 p.m.

Police say a driver crashed into a tree for an unknown reason.

After 20 minutes, first responders pulled the 28-year-old man to a waiting ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
