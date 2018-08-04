Driver sought after woman struck and killed in South Jersey

Police in South Jersey are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and left the woman for dead.New Jersey State Police confirm that a woman is dead and there are no suspects or a vehicle description.The person responsible is still out there.The facility is run by New Jersey's Department of Human Services but information was not released about the fatal hit and run until we were contacted by viewers.State police then confirmed the details.Action News has learned here at the New Lisbon Developmental Center a woman was killed Friday just before 1:30 p.m.New Jersey State Police confirming that someone driving a vehicle hit and killed the woman at Gilbert and Kester streets, located on the sprawling facility just off Route 72 in Woodland Township.The nearly 2,000 acre land on the edge of the New Jersey Pinelands has been home to women and men with intellectual disabilities since 1977.Sources say the woman killed was resident.New Jersey State Police say law enforcement responded and rushed the victim to Deborah Hospital where she died.Sources tell Action News, State Police were checking vehicles on the site for damage and reviewing logs of employees coming and going.Police are not releasing the name of the woman killed saying her next of kin has not been notified.We reached out to management at New Lisbon and a spokesperson for the Governor's office. The facility is run by the State Department of Human Services, but we have not heard back.------