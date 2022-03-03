Driving Equality law now in effect across Philadelphia

The Driving Equality law bans police officers from pulling over drivers for low-level traffic violations.
It's aimed at stopping those kinds of violations from being used as a pretext that has resulted in people of color being more than three times as likely to be pulled over as white people.
The Fraternal Order of Police has sued the City over the law - claiming it violates state law and risks public safety.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas drafted the Driving Equality bill to combat the racial profiling he's witnessed and personally experienced on the streets of Philadelphia.
RELATED: Driving equity bill addresses racial disparities in Philadelphia traffic stops