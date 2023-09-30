Philadelphia City Council explores possibility of using drones to help law enforcement

Supporters of the idea say drones give law enforcement the ability to see things that officers can't see on the ground.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council is exploring the opportunities that may come with using drones to fight crime.

The council's committee on public safety received a demonstration on Friday in the chambers.

Drones can search for suspects down alleys, get a clear look at a crime in progress before officers arrive, and even hand a phone to a suspect in a hostage situation, supporters say.

Roughly 1,400 police departments nationwide currently use aerial technology in some capacity.