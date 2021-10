MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Millville, Cumberland County are investigating a child drowning that happened Friday night.Authorities say they responded to a home on the 300 block of Carmel Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say they discovered a 4-year-old boy unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.The child was pulled from the pool and rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.The investigation on how this happened is under investigation.