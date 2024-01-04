As Dry January becomes more popular, local bars & businesses become more accommodating

An important aspect of Dry January is inclusion for those who opt not to drink, no matter the reason.

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More people are jumping on the 'Dry January' trend and avoiding alcohol for the month post-holidays.

Heather Ransome worked in the hospitality industry for years but switched gears after she decided to stop drinking.

Now, her company Zero Proof Go helps to educate restaurants and bars about non-drinkers.

"Last year around Dry January, we saw Dry January energy flowed into months later," said Ransome.

She says an important aspect of the month is inclusion for those who opt not to drink, no matter the reason.

"Do it with intention and explain to servers, that it's not your business why they're not drinking. People could not be drinking for any reason or any length of time. It's good hospitality to make it comfortable for someone," she said.

Amanda Lewis owns Mercantile 1888 in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Bartenders there mix drinks for customers at the bar with no alcohol. They also sell alcohol-free beer and wine.

Lewis showed Action News several of her favorite mixed mocktails.

"The limoncello spritz and the plum margarita both taste like you're drinking an alcoholic drink, but there's no alcohol," said Lewis.

She explained some people want a beverage that mimics the taste of alcohol but without the real thing.

Others may want something that tastes nothing like alcohol.

"The 'Mad Scientist,' this would be a safe one for someone who doesn't really prefer to taste something. If they don't like the taste or if it's triggering, you don't prefer it," explained Lewis.

Dry January is highlighting the growing zero-proof industry.

ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared some of the health reasons why people may avoid alcohol.

"Alcohol is a known carcinogen," said Ashton on GMA Wednesday morning.

A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed information about alcohol's relation to cancer risks. The study says eliminating alcohol can lower the risk of oral and esophageal cancers.

Now, even establishments that do sell alcohol are expanding their mocktail menus.

"We're seeing it at baseball stadiums, we've been asked to do festivals," said Lewis.

Back at her bar, Lewis' customers say they still feel the same energy they would at a bar serving alcohol.

"It's like 'Cheers,'" said one customer. "Everyone knows your name but you don't have to leave drunk!"