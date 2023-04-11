Person shot near Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township: Officials

Raw video: A person was shot Tuesday morning near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham, police said.

A black SUV was seen with bullet holes through the driver-side window.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene of the Melrose Shopping Center on Cheltenham Avenue near Bellmawr Road.

Cheltenham Township police and Philadelphia police responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.

Police have not released any details about the victim.

There was no word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.