Person shot near Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township: Officials

A black SUV was seen with bullet holes through the driver-side window.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 12:38PM
Raw video: A person was shot Tuesday morning near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham, police said.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene of the Melrose Shopping Center on Cheltenham Avenue near Bellmawr Road.

Cheltenham Township police and Philadelphia police responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.

Police have not released any details about the victim.

There was no word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

