Eagles DT Javon Hargrave surprises young Philadelphia athletes with shopping spree

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and the build of a seasoned defensive tackle, it's not easy to sneak around Javon Hargrave.

On Tuesday night, the Eagles player gave young athletes with the Overbrook Monarchs Youth Football Club quite the surprise during a special event at Dick's Sporting Goods in Plymouth Meeting.

"I just can't imagine, you know, being able to shop with an NFL player when I was at that age. So I'm kind of happy to see just how they are and how they react to it," Hargrave said.

And react they did.

The athletic program was recognized by the Dick's Sporting Good Foundation for doing its part to keep the youth engaged and shielded from dangers they may lurk in their communities.

"It's kind of help to pay it forward and get back to the communities where we operate," said Dick's Sporting Goods Community Marketing Manager John Kramer.

If meeting a pro football player wasn't enough, these children also got treated to a $150 shopping spree.



"I'm thinking of getting a pair of sneakers," said one young athlete

Helping them to decide was number 93 himself.

"I'm more nervous than them," Hargrave said.

Around all the smiles and fun were also grateful parents and team leaders.

"This is what we need especially with all the turbulence that's going on within the inner city now with these youths," said Sonantonious Moore, the executive director of the Overbrook Monarchs Youth Athletic Association.

The evening concluded with a check for $2,000 to the organization and a whole lot of signed footballs and smiles.
