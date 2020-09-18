Sports

Week 2: Eagles ready to bring energy against Rams

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Darius Slay says it will be weird without those Philadelphia Eagles chants and screaming at the Linc Sunday in the home opener, so Fletcher Cox says they have to bring their own energy.

The Eagles will also bring some muscle when they face the Los Angeles Rams. DE Brandon Graham was back at practice Thursday. Graham is limited as he's in the final stage of the concussion protocol. Barring a setback, Graham will play this weekend.

RT Lane Johnson was also limited Thursday and still not 100%, but he says he will play Sunday against the Rams after missing the opener with swelling in his ankle. Johnson says with him back, they need to clean up their communication as well as pick up the blitz better.

"I'm fired up to play. I'm fired up to be around my guys. I'm glad to be out there on the field. That's my main focus, and get a win," he says.

Starting RB Miles Sanders remains on track to start. He's a full participant for the second straight day-- a good sign coming off a hamstring injury.

While some players say the season opener at Washington felt like a scrimmage, others said it felt like a real NFL game despite no fans at FedEx Field.

DE Josh Sweat was so locked in Sunday. He said he could not even tell there were no fans at Washington once the game started.

Sweat says he thought the opener would be boring without fans, but says it felt like a normal game once the Eagles kicked off.

The Eagles, who are one of the best teams at home in the NFL under Doug Pederson, will have to find a way to motivate themselves and avoid falling 0-2.
