Eagles fans welcome return of football, heartbroken over Week 1 loss to Washington

Though the Eagles were playing away, at home, fans got together for some socially distant football Sunday. In South Philadelphia, Chickie's & Pete's saw some celebrating with the same level of enthusiasm from some as if they were watching from Lincoln Financial Field.
And of course, because of the pandemic, some groups opted to watch the game outdoors.
"I'm just happy to be able to watch football. I'm glad the season is happening. Hopefully, everything stays normal," said Dan Williams of Feasterville.
READ MORE: South Jersey banquet hall hosts drive-in Eagles tailgate event in parking lot
But with limited indoor seating now allowed in the city, some headed inside fan-favorite Bayou Bar & Grill to cheer for the Birds.
"Being in the City of Philadelphia there's no better feeling than watching the game in a bar in Philadelphia, it's the greatest feeling in the world man," said Bobby Sunderland from Manayunk.
Staff at Bayou Bar & Grill is always happy to be able to welcome friends back.
"We're trying our best to keep everybody protected," said Paul Karcsh who works at the bar.
Even more so, during a moment, many are down in the dumps during defeat after the Birds fell to Washington 27-17.
"Just a little disappointing today with the outcome of this game. But there's another game next week and hopefully, they'll put out a win next week," he said.