Sports

Philadelphia Eagles release Broad & Pattison wine collection

Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new way to toast the Birds this football season.

The team is now in the wine business.

They released a line called Broad & Pattison, a collection of wines inspired by the team and crafted by Winc.

All three varieties - 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Chardonnay, 2019 Rosé - are available for $17.99 through local wine retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and online at PhiladelphiaEagles.com/wine.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The wine has a tagline: "A Common Love on Common Ground."

The Eagles said the wine is here to "help keep the spirit alive even during the off-season."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiawinephiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed, passenger rescued by witnesses on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia motorcycle crash
Upper Moreland police warn of potential child predator
Delco officer on administrative leave after admitting to racist remark
Dozen shots fired at car, woman critically injured
AccuWeather: Oppressive humidity before excessive heat begins
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
Show More
Herd of goats employed to help solve Delco erosion issue
Top 6 dining spots: Haddon Avenue
Teachers, health care workers push back against Philly school plan
Pregnant woman killed in Strawberry Mansion shooting
Montco coach, party attendees not cooperating with tracers: Official
More TOP STORIES News