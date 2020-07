Philadelphia Eagles release Broad & Pattison wine collection

Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new way to toast the Birds this football season.The team is now in the wine business.They released a line called Broad & Pattison, a collection of wines inspired by the team and crafted by Winc.All three varieties - 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Chardonnay, 2019 Rosé - are available for $17.99 through local wine retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and online at PhiladelphiaEagles.com/wine A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.The wine has a tagline: "A Common Love on Common Ground."The Eagles said the wine is here to "help keep the spirit alive even during the off-season."