Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Turkey, two weeks after massive quake killed thousands

Nearly 11 days after a massive earthquake and powerful aftershocks rocked southeastern Turkey, two men trapped beneath the rubble have been rescued.

A magnitude 6.4 aftershock struck Turkey on Monday, two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The quake hit Defne, in Turkey's southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said Monday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also reported the quake as being of magnitude 6.4 at a depth of 10 kilometers.

AFAD warned people to stay away from the coastline as a precaution on Monday as the country's vice president urged residents to stay away from damaged buildings.

The powerful aftershock follows a deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6 that left more than 46,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

CNN teams in Adana, Turkey felt the quake, as did eyewitnesses in Gaziantep and Mersin.

