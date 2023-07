Man shot during attempted car theft in East Falls

The suspects fled without the car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while trying to fend off two men who were trying to steal his car.

The confrontation happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue in normally peaceful East Falls.

Police say one of the suspects pulled a gun, and fired a shot, hitting the man once in the side of his chest.

The bullet went out his back.

Luckily, the man survived and is hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspects fled without the car.

The search for them continues.