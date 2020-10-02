shooting

21-year-old shooting victim dies after crashing vehicle in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man sitting in a parked car has died after being shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Hortter and Chew streets.

Police said a gunman ambushed two people in a parked BMW sedan.

A 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat was not hit.

The 21-year-old driver was shot three times.

Police said he managed to drive away but slammed into a parked car after a short distance.

That car rear-ended two other unoccupied vehicles.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east mount airy (philadelphia)shootingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
1 killed in shooting outside Delaware restaurant
Man walking with girlfriend attacked near Philly home: Police
Gunmen 'box in' victim's car in South Philly shooting: Police
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
Controversy erupts over Philly union's Trump endorsement
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
Show More
Homeowner being fined for hanging American flag
1 killed in shooting outside Delaware restaurant
Man walking with girlfriend attacked near Philly home: Police
Continental Restaurant in Old City shutting down for now
Construction workers struck by vehicles on I-195 in Hamilton Twp.
More TOP STORIES News