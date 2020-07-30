Man shot and killed in East Oak Lane neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in what police describe as a normally quiet neighborhood in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened on the 1200 block of 69th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Police said the 38-year-old victim was shot several times in the face, head, and chest.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Although the man was shot multiple times, police said, they only found one spent shell casing at the scene.Investigators are working to obtain surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex."In this particular area, in the 35th District, where this shooting and homicide occurred, it's one of the quietest and safest parts of the district. It's very unusual for us to respond to shootings, especially homicides, at this particular location," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police said they know the identity of the victim, but have not released his name at this time.No arrests have been made.