EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Joseph describes his eclipse experience during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 21, 2017.

...I had all these ideas of what being in totality would be like, but let me tell you it exceeded all thoughts and all expectations. We honestly didn't think we were going to be able to see it, due to so many clouds and storms. We had only 2 minutes and 38 seconds of totality in order to even see what they call the Ring of Fire. In the middle of a thunderstorm a window opened up of opportunity and we captured two to three seconds of that beautiful sight. And I'm not lying when I tell you for a good 50 minutes we could see nothing. People cheered people started crying, and to be honest with you so much was being taken in at that moment. We were observing what was happening above, we were observing what was happening on the horizon what look to be a 360 degree sunset on the horizon, a coolness taking over, and the sight of pitch black night in the middle of the day swallowed us up. In that moment I got very emotional along with so many others, it may be hard for someone to understand who's never experienced it, but let me tell you it is a total out of body experience. My voice started trembling as I tried not to completely lose it on air. That darkness only lasted for about 1 - 2 minutes, and then light appeared once again and it was all over. But this experience will forever live with me, not only in this video, but also in my memory. It also reminded me in the moment that we are just a small little pin hole in this whole universe, and so much is happening and moving around. Also a moment like this makes you realize what is going on above our heads that we don't even see. Thank you for letting me be the one to tell you the story.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News viewers shared their photos with us using #6abcAction.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gazing at the eclipse in West Chester University. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 21, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crowds watch eclipse at Wills Eye Hospital. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 21, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2331107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017.