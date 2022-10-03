Ed Sheeran bringing stadium tour to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly in 2023

Whether you are living in a castle on the hill or a Lego house, you'll be able to get tickets starting Oct. 12.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ed Sheeran will be thinking (and singing) out loud at Lincoln Financial Field next year.

Sheeran announced the North American leg of his "+ - = x TOUR" (pronounced as "The Mathematics Tour") on Monday.

And it will be just perfect for his fans in Philly.

Because his tour will stop in South Philadelphia on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Linc!

Sheeran won't be only the musician that concertgoers can get a photograph of; he'll be joined by special guests Khalid and Dylan.

If one of your bad habits is procrastinating - take note: A pre-sale begins Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off May 6, 2023, at AT &T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But if you don't live in Texas, you're most likely saying "I don't care."

But, beautiful people, you'll want to pay attention to this next sentence.

Sheeran fans could get some shivers from his songs way before his tour begins as he's set to perform live on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 14 on 6abc.