Singer Ed Sheeran surprises Philadelphia fans with pop-up cheesesteak giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians were in for a treat on Saturday afternoon when famous musician Ed Sheeran stopped by.

The Action Cam was on the scene as Sheeran gave out cheesesteaks to fans at Philip's Steaks in South Philadelphia.

Sheeran is well-known for his surprise pop-ups for fans.

At around 1:30 p.m., the star posted to his Instagram story that he would be meeting and greeting fans with the city's iconic dish.

In his story, the musician wrote, "Philly! Cheesesteaks are on me today at Philip's Steaks, 2234 W Passyunk Avenue. 2:30pm, see you there x."

Right before that, the singer had posted a poll to his story asking Philadelphians where the best cheesesteak was.

"We got a free cheesesteak from Ed Sheeran, oh my god I am so excited!" said one fan.

"Probably the best days of my life, not going to lie," said another.

Sheeran originally arrived in Philadelphia on Friday to perform at The Met.

On Saturday night, he will perform again at Lincoln Financial Field.