Man dead, woman injured after being shot inside car in Edgewater Park Township

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says no arrests have been made.
By , and
EDGEWATER PARK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman while they sat inside a vehicle in Burlington County on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The female victim was transported to Cooper University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on her condition.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said no arrests have been made.

"Just saw a bunch of cops everywhere. I saw a cop blocking the street down there, I saw a helicopter, I saw a lot," said Tyler Nuss, of Edgewater Park. "I think it's crazy because in Edgewater Park you don't see that a lot. It's the same street it happened last time. It's unfortunate."

Authorities are withholding the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

