Man dead, woman injured after being shot while inside car in Edgewater Park Township

EDGEWATER PARK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has died and a woman was injured after they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Burlington County, according to investigators.

It happened Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim was transported to Cooper University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on her condition.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says no arrests have been made.

Authorities are withholding the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

