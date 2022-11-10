Adult taken to hospital after stabbing in area of Edison High School in Hunting Park

Chopper 6 Video: Police on scene after stabbing reported in area of Edison High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing was reported in the area of a school on Thursday in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for Edison High School.

A female was reportedly outside the school with a knife threatening to stab people.

It wasn't known if the stabbing happened inside or outside the school.

It's also not yet known how the person was injured or how seriously.

Video from Chopper 6 showed several police vehicles outside the school.