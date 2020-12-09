School districts learning as they go in the age of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What is the proper way to navigate a school district through a global pandemic? The answer to that question still depends on who you ask nearly a year since COVID-19 first surfaced in the United States.A glance across the Delaware Valley confirms as much.Officials from the Penn-Delco School District have decided to go all-virtual after Winter Break on January 4, 5, and 6, with the expectation of returning to hybrid on the 7.The Methacton School Board reversed a decision to remain all-virtual. The board voted this past Monday to return to hybrid instruction.The Bethlehem Area School District is reporting nearly 100 new coronavirus cases among students and faculty over the last week and a half.In Philadelphia, the plan was to switch to hybrid learning, but the recent surge in COVID cases across the city has prompted officials to put that plan on a shelf until further notice.Philadelphia School District spokesperson, Monica Lewis said, "I think the most difficult part of this is that you have to be prepared to change very quickly. You can have a plan in place and ready to execute it, but then something happens totally out of your control and that plan has to be changed."How much of an impact will all of this have on our children's' quality of education? Experts say that question may take a while to answer.Lewis says the mission right now is for every district to do the best they can with the information and resources available."The primary objective is to come out of this as safely and as healthy as possible. So, we can do things a little differently, be a little careful and, again, be patient and flexible and when all of this is over we'll be back to things as normal as they can be, but much different than what we're experiencing right now," she said.