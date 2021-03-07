Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10386391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The School District of Philadelphia gave Action News a behind-the-scenes look at the new safety measures in place at one elementary school as some students return to in-person learning next week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Pre-K through 2nd grade Philadelphia students will return to in-person learning on Monday morning.After a mediation between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, city officials announced last week that 53 schools have been approved to return to the classroom.The list of 53 schools that will open this week can be seen at the bottom of this article.The city said the goal is to have the return dates for all Pre-K to 2nd-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.The mayor also said air purifiers will replace the window fans that have been installed in classrooms that did not have adequate ventilation.Other safety measures put in place by the school district include:-Mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff;-Rapid testing for students and staff;-New classroom setups and signage for social distancing;-Touchless hand sanitizer stations;-Plexiglass partitions;-Maximum occupancy signs;-Enhanced cleaning protocols and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.Families who selected all-remote learning will remain remote, said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.Parents of remote learning students will be able to change their selection to hybrid once all current hybrid students are back in the classroom.The city said the school district and the union will continue working together to approve all remaining schools and eventually bring back students in grades 3 through 12.The timeline for bringing back students in grades 3 through 12 will be communicated as additional schools are approved, the city said.Pre-K through 2nd grade students had been set to return to the classroom on March 1, but that was put on hold due to discussions over COVID-19 safety concerns.The district had said $65 million invested has been invested in measures to keep virus transmission low.Hundreds of teachers have been getting vaccinated for the virus at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The district says getting a vaccine is not mandatory for employees to come back to work, however, it is highly recommended.-Chester Arthur School;-John Barry Elementary;-Mary McLeod Bethune School;-F. Amedee Bregy School;-Henry A. Brown School;-Joseph W. Catharine;-Cayuga Elementary;-Cook-Wissahickon School;-Anna B. Day School;-Julia De Burgos;-Stephen Decatur School;-Thomas A. Edison High;-Franklin S. Edmonds School;-Ethan Allen School;-Dr. Ethel Allen School;-Thomas K. Finletter School;-Fitler Academics Plus;-Edward Gideon School;-Joseph Greenberg School;-Albert M. Greenfield School;-Andrew Hamilton School;-John F. Hartranft School;-Edward Heston School;-Henry H. Houston;-Julia Ward Howe School;-John Marshall School;-Juniata Park Academy;-Kenderton Elementary;-Henry W. Lawton School;-Abraham Lincoln High;-Alain Locke School;-William H. Loesche School;-William C. Longstreth School;-Mayfair School;-John F. McCloskey School;-William McKinley Elementary;-John Moffet School;-J. Hampton Moore School;-Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary;-Olney Elementary;-Overbrook Educational Center;-Overbrook Elementary;-Penn Alexander School;-Penrose School;-Rhodes Elementary;-Shawmont School;-Isaac A. Sheppard School;-Southwark School;-Edward Steel School;-Thurgood Marshall School;-John H. Webster School;-Frances E. Willard School;-Richard R. Wright School